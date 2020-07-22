Ganjam, July 22: A King Cobra was rescued today by snake rescuers from a village Odisha. The snake was spotted in a well in Burujhari village in Odisha's Ganjam district. The rescued King Cobra is believed to be 12-15 feet long.

The snake was later taken to a forest area and was released in the wild by the rescuers. "The King Cobra was 12-15 feet long," snake rescuer Swapnalok Mishra told news agency ANI.

King Cobra Rescued From Well in Odisha's Burujhari Village:

Odisha: A King cobra was rescued from a well in Burujhari village of Ganjam district earlier today. It was later released into the wild. Swapnalok Mishra, a snake rescuer says, "The king cobra is 12-15 feet long." pic.twitter.com/OHTslLv6Q0 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

Pictures showed snake rescuers catching the King Cobra and then releasing it in the wild. King Cobra, also known as the hamadryad, is a venomous snake species. It is threatened by habitat destruction and has been listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List since 2010. It is the world's longest venomous snake.

