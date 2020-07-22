Mumbai, July 22: The annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage has been cancelled this year due to "current circumstances", said a statement issued by the Office of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday. The pilgrimage at the mountain shrine in Jammu & Kashmir was earlier scheduled to be held in a restricted manner, with only 500 pilgrims per day to be allowed.

Sharjeel Imam, charged with sedition for a speech he delivered in December last year, has tested positive for coronavirus, reports said on Tuesday.

Passengers arriving by international flight at the Delhi Airport must undergo 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of home quarantine, according to Delhi Airport passenger guidelines.

Govt amended the export policy of PPEs/masks, export of medical coveralls of all categories(except surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-ray gowns), medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical masks, medical nitrile/NBR gloves and face shields remain banned.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.