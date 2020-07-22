Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the floods in several states of the country. "Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones to the rampant elements, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those injured," Vladimir Putin said.
Two more people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam, taking the death toll to 89. The flood situation has again deteriorated.
A policeman, who was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
1,554 new #COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases stand at 49,259 including 11,155 active cases, 37,666 recovered cases and 438 deaths: Govt of Telangana
Terrorists fired upon a Police personnel in Srinagar, he has been admitted to hospital. More details awaited: Jammu and Kashmir Police
Ladakh: DRDO today opened #COVID19 testing facility in its DIHAR (Defence Institute of High Altitude Research) lab at Leh to increase the rate of testing to identify Corona cases in the union territory. The DRDO testing facility was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CPI-Maoist from Jharkhand's Giridih in connection with the seizure of cash from Maoist cadre case. The accused has been identified as Sunil Manjhi.
"May India, America friendship grow further," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Ideas Summit 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering a keynote address at India Ideas Summit, invited foreign companies to invest in various sectors in India.
When the markets are open, when the opportunity is high and the options are many, can optimism be far behind! You can see the optimism when India rises in key business ratings. Particularly the Ease of Doing Business ratings of the World Bank: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 22, 2020
Speaking at India Ideas Summit 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a more human-centric approach is needed for the future.
Mumbai, July 22: The annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage has been cancelled this year due to "current circumstances", said a statement issued by the Office of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday. The pilgrimage at the mountain shrine in Jammu & Kashmir was earlier scheduled to be held in a restricted manner, with only 500 pilgrims per day to be allowed.