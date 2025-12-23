New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National working President Nitin Nabin is set to visit Bihar on December 23, where he will participate in various party programs and interact with workers and elected representatives.

This marks his first visit to the state after being elected as the party's National Working President. Nabin is the youngest working president ever elected in the party, at 45 years old. He also serves as the Minister of Road Construction in the Bihar Cabinet.

According to an official statement from the party, on the first day of his visit, Nabin will visit the famous Hanuman Temple at Rajbanshi Nagar, Patna at 1:05 pm for darshan and puja.

He will then pay floral tribute to Bharat Ratna Baba Sahab Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue at Bailey Road at 1:50 pm, followed by paying floral tribute to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's statue at Income Tax Roundabout at 2:00 pm.

At 2:15 pm, a welcome and felicitation ceremony will be held in his honour at Miller High School, Veerchand Patel Marg, where he will address the gathering. In the evening, he will call on Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at 4:00 pm, and hold a crucial meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and state party officials at the Atal Auditorium, Party Office at 7:30 pm.

The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President on December 14, marking a significant generational shift in the party's leadership, raising questions about the selection of young leaders for the party's top post.

According to BJP sources, his selection is closely linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The BJP leadership aims to ensure that, by 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, the party has a mature, experienced leadership in place. With this objective, the party has begun grooming young leaders well in advance.

The source further added, "The party is also promoting several young leaders at the state level. In Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister, while in Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister."

This move is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen the party's organisational structure and recognise talent from various states. Nabin, a 45-year-old Bihar minister and five-term MLA, brings rich experience in governance and party organisation to the role. (ANI)

