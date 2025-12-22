New Delhi, December 22: The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said on Monday that all consular and visa services have been temporarily suspended until further notice. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular and visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," Bangladesh High Commission said in a notice.

The development came after India suspended visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong following a security incident. "Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice," IVAC had said in a statement. Bangladesh Unrest: India Suspends Visa Services After Violent Attack at Assistant High Commission of India in Chittagong.

The suspension follows reports of unrest and security concerns near the diplomatic mission last week. IVAC has clarified that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local environment. India had on Sunday dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.

The Hindu youth was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 20 and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a media query. Bangladesh Unrest: Inquilab Mancha Supporters Warn of Protests if Radical Leader Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers Not Arrested by Today.

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention," he added. The Spokesperson said India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh.

"Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice," he added.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects in the case, while the police arrested three others.

