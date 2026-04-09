Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 9 (ANI): The BJP is gearing up to launch its West Bengal manifesto likely on April 10 in Kolkata by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to sources.

The manifesto is expected to cater to various sections of society, with special focus on women's development, farmers, and youth.

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As per the party sources, some of the key highlights include: A monthly benefit of Rs 3000 for women beneficiaries, a special package for healthcare and education, initiatives to boost industrial growth and setup industrial zones and plans to establish more colleges with a focus on women's education, a special package for fisheries and agriculture processing units established more hospitals, jobs opportunities for youth are major highlights.

The party aims to address the needs of diverse groups, promising a comprehensive approach to development.

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Party sources indicate that the manifesto aims to blend a sharp critique of the TMC with promises of welfare measures and development-oriented pledges, as the BJP prepares for the critical electoral showdown in the state.

BJP has done ground-level preparations for the West Bengal polls. The key manifesto work, which began in the first week of February, wrapped up at the end of the month. The party is soliciting ideas from industrialists, educators, businesspeople, teachers, doctors, students, housewives, farmers, Bengali diasporas and other sections of society.

BJP prepared its manifesto with organised way. On 7 February, the manifesto outreach campaign was launched, the statewide "Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra - Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan."

The campaign aimed to capture citizens' hopes and shape the 2026 Assembly election manifesto. Party workers visited every booth and household to hear grievances and expectations, treating the BJP as a family that listens to all.

Objectives of the campaign were from a farmer's plough to a youth's startup, every dream will feed the future blueprint. According to the party's objective, it's a social contract, not just a political promise. Citizens can share suggestions by calling 9727 294 294, emailing, scanning a QR code, or using designated hashtags- "Akanksha Sangraha Baksho" (aspiration boxes) were placed in each district for written proposals.

The campaign seeks to end 15 years of exploitative governance, unemployment and corruption, replacing them with a transparent, employment-focused West Bengal. Bringing migrant workers home and creating local jobs for talented youth are core goals. BJP believes "Your thought, our resolve; your aspiration, our path; your dream, our commitment." It invites all residents, regardless of religion or caste, to help build a new, beautiful, developed state.

"Over 8 lakh suggestions have been received with strong positive feedback. The outreach also included online consultations with the Bengali diaspora--scientists, scholars and others--and town-hall meetings and public consultations in Kolkata and meetings with farmers, fishermen," said BJP leader Anirban Ganguly to ANI.

BJP West Bengal state president Samik Bhattacharya has earlier wrote the West Bengal citizens, stressing that "Your voice matters. Your suggestions matter. Because the future of West Bengal matters."

He noted that Bengal, a historic cradle of civilisation, culture and courage, has always contributed to nation-building, and its true strength lies in its people's experiences and aspirations. As the party drafts the "Sankalp Patra 2026" for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, it seeks a "meaningful vision" shaped by citizen participation.

Samik Bhattacharya explained that the manifesto should be more than a political document--it must mirror the hopes, challenges and expectations of everyday West Bengalis. He invites "considered suggestions" on education, employment, healthcare, women's empowerment, youth development, agriculture, industry, MSMEs, infrastructure, culture, sports, environment, law and order, and good governance. Emphasising inclusivity, he says the exercise is open to all, regardless of political ideology, because state development is a shared responsibility.

Constructive insights will make the Sankalp Patra - people-centric and development-oriented, and rooted in Bengal's rich heritage. He called for a collective effort to build a West Bengal where security, opportunity, dignity and prosperity are accessible to every citizen. (ANI)

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