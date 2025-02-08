New Delhi, February 8 (PTI) The BJP's success in the Delhi Assembly polls, where it won 48 seats on Saturday, was aided by various factors including its popular campaign songs two of which were rendered by party MP Manoj Tiwari.

The BJP profusely used four songs during its month-long campaign for the elections held on February 5, party leaders said.

Also Read | Milkipur By-Election 2025 Result: PM Narendra Modi Terms BJP's Victory 'Unprecedented'; Praises Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The "Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye" (change not excuses needed) sung by Tiwari became campaign's most popular track conveying the message of engine change in Delhi that later on became an integral part of BJP's political attacks on Kejriwal led AAP's failures in the national capital, said party leader Neel Kant Bakshi.

Bakshi , creative director of all the four songs also including those voiced by Amit Dhull and former Azamgarh MP and Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua", said political messaging, catchy lyrics and rhythmic beats were crucial elements of these video songs.

Also Read | UPSC Extends Date to Apply for Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2025; Check Last Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)