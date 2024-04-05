New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant interaction with the BJP Karyakartas from Karnataka and reaffirmed the party's commitment to effective communication of its good governance agenda across the state.

In an audio interaction through the NaMo App, PM Modi shared insightful discussions with Karyakartas, addressing key issues and soliciting feedback on grassroots initiatives.

"You should ensure taking out processions of Mahila Matdatas at every booth. This will spread awareness among women voters. This will instill in them a sense of confidence and unity. This way, women will become not only voters, but also canvassers," PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of April 6th, the BJP's Foundation Day, as a day that bolsters the commitment to public service.

He emphasised the importance of returning to power to continue serving the people effectively.

"6th of April is the foundation day of the BJP. This is the day which further strengthens the resolve of Jan Seva. To continue this Mahayagya of public service, it's important to have blessings of the public and it's important to return to power. For this, we have to take our ten years' achievements to the public," he added.

Stressing the need to bring the accomplishments of the past 10 years to the public, PM Modi underlined the role of BJP Karyakartas in this endeavour.

"Each and every karyakarta of the BJP always remains committed to Jan Seva. 6 April and 7 May are going to be significant dates for you. As a karyakarta of the BJP, I have come here to talk to you," the Prime Minister said.

He reiterated his purpose of connecting directly with the Karyakartas to discuss important matters. Also, PM Modi acknowledged the strong belief of the people of Karnataka in the BJP, citing the widespread slogan of '4 June, 400 Paar' echoing from every household.

"The people of Karnataka have firm belief in the BJP. We can hear the echoes of '4 June, 400 Paar' from every household," he said.

Focusing on electoral strategies, PM Modi stressed the importance of winning at the booth level and urged Karyakartas to plan meticulously for victory.

"My goal is we have to win the booth. We have to emerge victorious on polling booths! For this, we have to make proper plans and strategies," he said.

He emphasized the dual aspects of election campaigning, emphasizing both Prachaar (propagation) and Strengthening the booth, urging equal attention to both aspects.

"There are two things in election campaigning: 1). Prachaar 2). Strengthening booth I would urge you to give due focus to the second aspect also," the PM said.

PM Modi reiterated the BJP's unwavering commitment to serving the people of Karnataka and urged Karyakartas to work diligently towards achieving electoral success at the grassroots level.

"The BJP alone can fulfill the aspirations of the poor and the middle class, from providing solid housing to the poor to implementing the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and ensuring facilities like toilets, electricity, piped water, and gas connections. The BJP government is undertaking all these tasks and fulfilling the dreams of every section of society," he added.

The Prime Minister also urged the women to go for the 'Mehandi Campaign'.

"We can go for a 'Mehandi Campaign' for women! The women should make the 'Lotus' design on their hands with Mehandi," he said.

Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

