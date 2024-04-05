The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of India's prominent political parties, celebrates its establishment day on April 6 every year. BJP Foundation Day or BJP Sthapna Diwas marks the formation of the party in 1980, following the merger of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and several other political organisations. The BJP, with its roots in the ideology of Hindutva, has become one of the major players in Indian politics over the years. Since 2014, the BJP has been the ruling political party in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this article, let’s learn about the history and significance of the day that celebrates the establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP Foundation Day History

The origins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lie in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was founded in 1951 by Indian politician Shyama Prasad Mukherjee after he left Hindu Mahasabha to form a party as the political wing of RSS. After the Emergency of 1975–1977, the Jana Sangh merged with several other political parties to form the Janata Party. The party emerged to power after a landslide victory in the 2014 general election. Narendra Modi has since led the NDA government as Indian prime minister, including being re-elected in the 2019 general election.

The name, as well as the symbol of the party, were selected by the founders. The name “Bharatiya Janata Party” literally translates to “Indian People's Party”. The Symbol of the party is the flower Lotus which has a cultural significance within India as well as Hinduism. The symbol has been regarded as a symbol of peace and prosperity within Hinduism. The lotus is also recognised as the national flower of India.

BJP Foundation Day Significance

On BJP's establishment day, party members, leaders, and supporters come together to reflect on the party's journey, its principles, and its contributions to Indian politics. It's a time for celebration and recommitment to the party's goals and objectives.

On this day, various events, including rallies, seminars, and cultural programs, are organised by the party and its affiliated organisations to mark the occasion. These events showcase BJP's achievements, highlighting its vision for the future and mobilising support from its cadre and the public.

