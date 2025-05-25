New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday lambasted the BJP-led city dispensation over the waterlogging in the national capital, calling it a failure of the "four-engine" government.

The party on X shared images from several submerged parts of the city, such as Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, and ITO.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing of People, Islam Condemns Terrorism, Says AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Bahrain (Watch Videos).

"There is not a single area in Delhi where waterlogging has not occurred, which tells the tale of failure of BJP's four-engine government," it said in the post in Hindi.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the allegations.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg Districts As Heavy Rainfall Likely Across State; Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi shared a video from Minto Bridge — a spot chronically afflicted with waterlogging.

"A car submerged under Minto Bridge after little rain. It is clear that the four engine government has failed," she posted on X in Hindi.

Thunderstorms accompanied with heavy rain battered Delhi overnight, disrupting flight operations, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and leaving several areas submerged.

The India Meteorological Department said the city's primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)