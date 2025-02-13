Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana on Thursday arrived Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Expressing her happiness, she told ANI, "We are fortunate to attend Mahakumbh that will come after 144 years... I am happy to see that the young generation is also visiting here in huge numbers..."

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with his cabinet members, state Governor, MPs and MLAs arrived Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

After taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, he congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements.

"The Governor, Speaker, ministers and MLAs of Chhattisgarh, a total of 166 people came here for the holy dip... This moment has come after 144 years. We congratulate the CM of Uttar Pradesh for these arrangements and thank him for inviting us. We will go to the Chhattisgarh pavilion after this..."

Meanwhile, more than 2.73 million devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 10 am on Thursday, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Among this congregation, more than 500 thousand Kalpavasis and over 2.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip till 10 am.

A look at the numbers until February 12 shows that the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

