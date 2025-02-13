Koderma February 13: A young girl was brutally hacked to death by her father and two brothers in Jharkhand's Koderma district for having a love affair against their wishes. The accused later buried her body in the sand along the banks of a river to conceal the crime, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on February 2 in Bhagwatidih village under Markachcho police station limits.

The horrific crime came to light more than ten days later when local shepherds grazing their cattle near the Panchkhero River noticed something unusual -- a decomposed hand protruding from the sand, partially eaten by animals. Alarmed by the sight, they immediately informed the police. Upon reaching the spot, law enforcement officials exhumed the headless body and launched an investigation. Late at night, the victim was identified as Nibha Pandey, daughter of Madan Pandey, a resident of the same village. Jharkhand Shocker: Husband Murders Mother-Daughter Duo Over Witchcraft Belief to Treat His Sick Wife.

During interrogation, the girl's family members revealed the shocking details of the crime. According to the police, Nibha Pandey had fallen in love with a young man from the village, a relationship her family vehemently opposed. Enraged by her defiance, her father Madan Pandey and brothers Nitesh Pandey and Jyotish Pandey allegedly attacked her with an axe, killing her on the spot. After the murder, the accused initially hid her body inside a water tank in their house to avoid detection. However, as the stench from decomposition spread, they decided to dispose of the corpse. Jharkhand Shocker: Criminal Shot Dead in Broad Daylight During Gang War at Lohardaga, 1 Arrested.

On February 5, they stuffed the remains into a sack, carried it on a bicycle to the Panchkhero River, and buried it in the sand. The police arrested the three accused and recovered both the axe used in the murder and the bicycle that was used to transport the body. All three have confessed to the crime, police officials said. Superintendent of Police Anudeep Singh confirmed the arrests, stating that further legal action is underway.

