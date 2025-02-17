New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday expressed disappointment over RJD chief Lalu Yadav's statement on the New Delhi stampede incident. He criticized the leader and his son Tejashwi Yadav for politicizing the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 18 people and left many others injured.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The statement of Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav is very unfortunate. They wait for an incident to happen and do politics on it. A very sad incident has happened. A much larger crowd had gathered than expected. A full investigation is going on... We are all sad that many people from Bihar were killed and injured in this. Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav do not have any issue, so they are doing politics on this incident."

Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday, said that the Railway's mismanagement led to the stampede at the New Delhi railway station that claimed the lives of at least 18 people.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad said, "The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many lives. The Railway Minister should take responsibility." When asked about his suggestion regarding crowd management for the Mahakumbh, he said, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh (Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless)."

The stampede happened around 10 pm on Saturday when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

When asked about the next Chief Minister of Delhi, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "There will be a meeting of the elected MLAs. After that, the central leadership and the parliamentary board will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi will soon get a Chief Minister." (ANI)

