Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) The youth wing of the West Bengal BJP on Thursday took out a rally in the city, demanding immediate arrest of all culprits involved in teacher recruitment irregularities and the alleged misuse of midday meal funds.

Led by Indranil Khan, the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the demonstration commenced at Ruby More in south Kolkata and concluded at Behala Chowrasta, around 14 km away. BJP state general secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul accompanied Khan during the rally.

"This (TMC govt) is the most corrupt regime Bengal has witnessed since Independence. From top to bottom, the entire party and its government are involved in corruption. We want all culprits to be arrested," Khan said, addressing his supporters.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government of indifference towards the plight of candidates who have been protesting against the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

Former minister Partha Chatterjee and several other state officials have been arrested in connection with the scam, which is being probed by the CBI.

Khan and Paul, riding in an open jeep, raised slogans against the TMC government

"The youths of Bengal have to move out of the state in search of employment opportunities, while the TMC leaders are selling government jobs to fill their pockets," Khan claimed.

The TMC, however, dubbed the allegations as "bunch of lies aimed at maligning the state government”.

"It is shameful that the BJP is spreading canards against the state government out of frustration. But such tricks won't yield any results," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

