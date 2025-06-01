Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): Blackout mock drills were conducted in various parts of the country under 'Operation Shield' to simulate emergency preparedness in the face of war-like situations.

In Jammu, a mock drill was carried out in the Marh area near the International Border. Between 8:00 and 8:15 PM, a simulated shelling scenario was created with fire and explosions. Sirens were sounded, and a complete blackout was implemented. The simulation involved a blast at the top of the SDM building, followed by a fire on its rooftop.

Also Read | Cochin University Btech Alumni Association Apologises After Backlash Over Hosting Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi in Dubai (Watch Video).

The situation escalated further with a fire breaking out outside the SDM office and a tree falling on the road due to the impact of the simulated blast, obstructing access. Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade, ambulances, and police, responded promptly. While the fire brigade worked to extinguish the blaze, SDRF teams began clearing the tree to restore road access for emergency vehicles.

The drill showcased the coordination between various emergency services under 'Operation Shield'.

Also Read | Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Miss World 2025 Winner: Thailand’s Beauty Queen Takes Home the Prestigious Crown at the Grand Finale of 72nd Edition of Miss World Beauty Pageant (See Pics & Video).

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jammu, Ansuya Jamwal, said, "As soon as the siren was heard, there was a blackout. A demonstration was carried out that a building was on fire because of an air raid. A drill was carried out to extinguish the fire, the response of the fire department, and the removal of a fallen tree on the road. Now, another demonstration is that this building has injured people inside it, which will be taken to the hospital as part of the mock drill..."

In Srinagar, a similar drill was carried out at the DC office. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat stated, " As per the guidelines of MHA, under 'Operation Shield', civil defence mock drill has to be conducted today. We have also conducted the mock drill in Srinagar...this is part of the general protocol..."

Similar blackout and civil defence mock drills were carried out in multiple locations, including Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Chandigarh, Anantnag, Udhampur, Ramban, and at the Government Medical College in Doda.

At the Government Medical College in Doda, a civil defence drill was executed as part of the exercise.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Doda, JKAS, Anil Kumar Thakur, said, "Under 'Operation Shield', in Doda also, civil defence mock drill has been conducted. The main goal behind this is that we all need to be prepared for any bad situation...

He further added, "Under 'Operation Shield', this second exercise has been conducted in Doda...this type of mock drill is our preparedness so that we can deal with any kind of disaster situation..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)