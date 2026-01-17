Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said that the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results reflect the trust urban voters have in the BJP's leadership.

He also expressed confidence that if the state holds the proposed Greater Bengaluru Authority elections, the BJP is likely to win in all five corporations, including Bengaluru.

Speaking to the reporters, Surya said, "The results of the BMC election are indicative of the faith that urban India, especially our cities, reposes in the leadership of the BJP... Very soon, if the state government is very serious about conducting the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority) elections, I am very confident that out of all the five proposed corporations, the BJP will storm to victory even in Bengaluru."

The results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have placed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance in a leading position.

According to official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast.

Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share.

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast.

The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

Further, Surya criticised the proposed 5 per cent Bengaluru Metro fare hike, calling it "anti-people" and "unscientific."

He urged the state government to form a new committee to reassess metro fares, warning that commuters may protest if the increase is implemented.

"The state government and the BMRCL are proposing one more round of hike in the Bengaluru metro prices. Already, Bengaluru metro is the costliest metro in the country. With these prices, the Bengaluru metro has already become unaffordable for a majority of Bengalureans who are reeling under unbearable traffic congestion...The state government and BMRCL are proposing another 5% fare hike, effective from 1st of February. This is extremely unfortunate. We demand that the state government initiate the process to fix a new fair fixation committee, which will scientifically assess the rate that needs to be levied on tickets," Surya said

"The state government, if it goes ahead with this unscientific, anti-people, anti-public transport second time fare hike on the Bengaluru metro within a span of 10 months, at every metro station, lakhs of metro commuters will join hands to protest this anti-people, anti-public transport move of the state government," he said.

Surya also criticised the state government over the Ballari incident, where violence broke out during preparations for the Maharishi Valmiki statue unveiling.

"What has taken place in Ballari is unfortunate...To protect their party men, the state government is attacking the bureaucracy, attacking honest officers who are only doing their duty, which is very unfortunate. There is absolute lawlessness," he said. (ANI)

