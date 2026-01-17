Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 17: Several Indian nationals arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi late Friday evening, following a significant escalation in civil unrest across Iran. The returnees, which include students and professionals, described a "war-like situation" marked by dangerous street demonstrations and a total shutdown of communication services. The evacuation follows a formal advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, urging all Indian citizens to leave the country as soon as possible via available commercial transport.

The security environment in Iran deteriorated rapidly over the last fortnight as nationwide protests, which initially erupted at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar on December 28, spread to various provinces. Returnees expressed relief upon landing in India, noting that the situation on the ground had become increasingly volatile, making everyday movement difficult and dangerous. Iran Protests: India Making Preparations to Facilitate Return of Indian Nationals Amid Evolving Situation in Country, Say Sources.

Iran Protests 2026: Challenges Faced by Indian Nationals

Many returning citizens highlighted the difficulties caused by the sudden suspension of internet services by Iranian authorities. A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, who was among those brought back, noted that the lack of connectivity made it nearly impossible to contact the Indian Embassy or update family members back home about their safety.

One returnee told reporters that while they had been in Iran for a month, the last two weeks were particularly distressing. He described instances where protesters would surround vehicles, leading to significant anxiety among the expatriate community. Another Indian national praised the embassy’s coordination, stating that officials provided timely information regarding exit routes despite the communication hurdles.

Ministry of Affairs Government Advisory and Response to Indians

The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated its strong advisory for Indians to avoid all travel to Iran until further notice. This follows an earlier warning issued on January 5, which urged those already in the country to exercise extreme caution and strictly avoid any protest sites or public demonstrations.

MEA Iran Security Update

The Indian Embassy in Tehran continues to monitor the "evolving situation" and is facilitating the departure of students, pilgrims, and tourists who remain in the country. Family members who gathered at the Delhi airport to receive their relatives expressed gratitude for the government's intervention. One individual, waiting for his sister-in-law, remarked that the inability to reach her during the internet blackout had caused immense mental trauma for the family.

Iran Protests: Context of the Unrest

The current wave of protests in Iran was triggered by a severe economic crisis, with the Iranian rial hitting record lows against the US dollar. Public frustration has been further fueled by systemic issues including high unemployment, surging inflation, and chronic shortages of water and electricity. ‘Leave Iran Immediately’: India Issues Urgent Advisory for Nationals in Tehran to Exit by Any Available Means Amid Escalating Protests.

Indian Nationals Iran Evacuation News

While the protests began over economic grievances, they have since transformed into broader demonstrations. The Indian government has stated that its primary focus remains the safe return of its citizens, with embassy officials in Tehran remains in constant contact with local authorities to ensure the security of those still waiting to depart.

