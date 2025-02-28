Cuttack, Feb 28 (PTI) Bodies of a man and his 17-year-old daughter were recovered from an apartment in Odisha's Cuttack on Friday, a police officer said.

The deceased man was identified as Manas Ranjan Dash.

According to police, Dash and his daughter were supposed to vacate the flat during the day.

"When the apartment owner reached the flat and knocked on the door, no one responded. He asked a person to inquire about Dash and his daughter by climbing through a window. The person found that Manas was hanging from the roof. Immediately, they informed the local police," the officer said.

Officials from Badambadi police station reached the apartment and broke open the door.

“We found that Manas was hanging from the roof while his daughter's body was lying on the bed in another room,” the police officer said.

Later, a scientific team also arrived at the spot and collected samples from the flat.

The police sent the bodies to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

“Dash and his minor daughter were staying in the rented accommodation for the past two years. He had lost his wife when his daughter was barely one month old. His daughter was a little abnormal and he was also having some financial stress,” said a neighbour.

