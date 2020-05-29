India News | Bodies of Priest, His Son Found at Temple in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): The bodies of a priest and his son were found at a temple in Rasoolpur Sarai village under the limits of Nakhasa police station in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

According to the police, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

"Bodies of priest Amar Singh and his son Jaiveer Singh were recovered from a Shiv temple in Rasoolpur Sarai village in Sambhal district. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. Bodies are being sent for post mortem," superintendent of police Yamuna Prasad told reporters.

He said that information has been received that Amar Singh was sick for the past few days and his son Jaiveer Singh was mentally challenged.

"We are investigating the matter and further action will be taken accordingly," Prasad said. (ANI)

