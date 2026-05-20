‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Mashooqa’ COPIED? Netizens Accuse Pritam’s New Track of Plagiarising THIS 1993 Italian Tune

Bollywood composer Pritam Chakraborty is facing renewed allegations of plagiarism following the release of the track "Mashooqa" from the upcoming film Cocktail 2. Social media users have pointed out structural and melodic similarities between the new romantic song and a 1993 Italian comedy track, sparking widespread debate across online platforms. While a segment of listeners has criticised the composition, others suggest the track may be a legitimate use of musical sampling, an established practice in international music production. ‘You’re F**king Hot’: Rashmika Mandanna Confesses Love for Kriti Sanon at ‘Cocktail 2’ Event (Watch Video).

‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Mashooqa’ Out

The track "Mashooqa", featuring lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was released by studio partner Maddock Films as part of the promotional rollout for Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy-drama Cocktail and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 19, 2026.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Mashooqa’:

Composed by Pritam with Hindi lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is performed by Raghav Chaitanya, Ruaa Kayy, and Italian artist Mahmood. According to the production credits, Mahmood also co-composed and penned the Italian portions of the track. The accompanying music video follows Kapoor and Sanon's characters on a road trip through the Italian countryside, utilizing a Neapolitan-inspired musical style mixed with modern pop beats.

Netizens Draw Striking Similarities Between ‘Mashooqa’ and ‘Se So Arrubate a Nonna’

Shortly after the song's digital release, users on discussion forums, primarily Reddit, published side-by-side audio comparisons between "Mashooqa" and a 1993 Neapolitan comedy song titled "Se So Arrubate A Nonna" (roughly translating to The Kidnapped Grandma).

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Mashooqa’ Copied?

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The original Italian track was performed by the musical duo Bibi & Coco and released on their album Le Origini Vol. 2.The comparison video quickly gained traction, with social media users noting identical rhythmic patterns and melodic hooks between the two compositions.

The discovery prompted a wave of familiar criticism directed at Pritam, who has previously faced similar accusations over the course of his career for tracks like "Bulleya" from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, the online discourse remains divided. Several listeners and industry analysts have defended the composition, noting that "Mashooqa" explicitly credits an Italian co-composer and openly adopts a Canzone Napoletana style.

Music Composer Pritam Accused of Plagiarism After ‘Mashooqa’ Release

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Defenders argue the track is an example of musical sampling where a portion of an older recording is legally licensed and repurposed into a new work, rather than unauthorised plagiarism.

More About ‘Cocktail 2’

Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 romantic comedy-drama Cocktail, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. While director Homi Adajania returns to helm the project, the sequel features a brand-new narrative written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, taking over from the original film's writer, Imtiaz Ali. Kriti Sanon in Talks To Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Shouryuv’s Next Bilingual Film, Pre-Production Underway.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Luv Films, the plot explores a contemporary relationship triangle involving characters played by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).