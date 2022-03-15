New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Action Committee of Unaided Recognized Private Schools, an umbrella organization of over 5,000 private schools, has written to CBSE seeking clarity on Delhi's Directorate of Education's revised promotion policy for students in classes 9 and 11.

It has claimed that under the revised promotion policy for the academic session 2022-21 a student of class 9 and 11 has to score only 18 marks out of 100 to get promoted to the next grade even after continuous evaluation throughout the year.

In a letter to the CBSE Chairman, Bharat Arora, the General Secretary of the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools expressed "alarm" and concern with the decision of extension of the revised policy.

"The minimum required marks for the students are 33 out of 100 for the main five subjects where students will be granted 15 marks as grace marks, effectively reducing the passing marks to 18 out of 100," he said.

Arora mentioned that the circular from the Department of Education stating that private schools can approach and present a different promotion criterion will lead to a rift between parents and school on the act of implementing a "foreign policy" than the one proposed by the government.

"Schools are fighting all odds to provide the best education to all learners. But such decisions are hampering the genuine efforts of schools to uplift the learning process.

"As the situation is getting back to normal... and schools are employing all their resources to provide the finest education, extension of the 2020-21 promotion policy will only demoralise children and teachers, knowing that they will be automatically promoted."

Arora sought clarity about the revised promotion policy and strove for an answer to "who is in command of the promotion of students, the Directorate of Education or the Central Board of Secondary Education?"

"We wish to suggest appraisal of the decision of Extension of the Revised Promotion Policy 2020-21," he added.

According to the revised policy issued by the DoE on Friday, promotions will be based on marks obtained in the mid-term (term-1), annual (term-2) tests, in addition to marks received in internal assessment, project, practical or all taken together.

The revised policy is an extension of the 2020-21 promotion policy.

On Monday, the National Progressive Schools Conference, a body of over 120 private schools in Delhi, had written to the CBSE raising concerns about the DoE's revised promotion policy for students in classes 9 and 11.

