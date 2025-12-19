Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party leader Manikrao Kokate in connection with a 1995 cheating case, directing him to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier on Thursday, Manikrao Kokate resigned from the post of Sports and Minority Development and Waqf Minister of Maharashtra after conviction in a 1995 cheating case.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Guwahati Airport, Unveil INR 15,600-Crore Development Projects in Assam.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat has allotted the portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In an X post, Ajit Pawar announced Kokate's resignation and re-allotment of ministries, citing "constitutional morality and institutional integrity".

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar' Fever in Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Welcomed With 'FA9LA' Song Amid Ban on Ranveer Singh-Starrer Film (Watch Video).

Pawar wrote, "Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and my party colleague Manikrao Kokate has submitted his resignation to me following the outcome of the Hon'ble Court's verdict. In keeping with our party's long-standing philosophy that the rule of law is supreme and above all individuals, the resignation has been accepted in principle."

"I have forwarded Shri Kokate's resignation to the Hon'ble CM for due consideration and acceptance, in accordance with constitutional procedure. Our party has always believed that public life must be guided by constitutional morality, institutional integrity, and respect for the judiciary. We stand firmly by the rule of law and will continue to act in a manner that upholds democratic values and public trust," he added.

Kokate had earlier made headlines after a video of him playing online rummy during a legislative council session went viral, sparking widespread criticism. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)