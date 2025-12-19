Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently drew significant attention and sparked debate after making a public appearance accompanied by the hit song "FA9LA" from the film "Dhurandhar." The incident quickly gained traction online, primarily because "Dhurandhar" remains officially banned from exhibition within Pakistan, raising questions about cultural policy and political messaging.

During a recent public event, Mr. Bhutto Zardari was observed walking onto a stage as music from "FA9LA" played prominently. Videos of the entrance circulated widely across social media platforms, with many users quick to point out the irony of a leading political figure using content from a film deemed unsuitable for public viewing in the country. The exact nature of the event where the incident occurred has not been fully detailed, but the visual evidence clearly shows the PPP chairman proceeding to the stage with the distinctive tune as his backdrop. Nick Jonas Grooves to Bollywood Track ‘Shararat’ From Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’, Turns It Into His New Pre-Show Hype Ritual After ‘War 2’s ’Aavan Jaavan’ (Watch Video).

Pakistan Imposes Ban on Film ‘Dhurandhar’

The film "Dhurandhar" was reportedly subjected to a ban by Pakistani authorities, preventing its screening in cinemas and public broadcast channels. While specific reasons for such bans often vary, they typically involve concerns over content deemed culturally inappropriate, religiously insensitive, or potentially harmful to national interests. Pakistan has a history of regulating foreign — particularly Indian — cultural content. Decisions regarding film bans are usually made by the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), which operates under strict guidelines concerning morality, national security, and religious sentiments.

Bilawal Bhutto’s Music Choice Sparks Censorship Debate

Mr. Bhutto Zardari's choice of entrance music has been interpreted in various ways. Some analysts suggest it could be an inadvertent oversight by his team, while others view it as a deliberate, subtle act of defiance against cultural restrictions or a way to connect with a younger, digitally native audience familiar with such content. Public reaction has been mixed. Supporters have downplayed the incident, focusing on his political message, while critics have questioned the appropriateness of using banned material, particularly from a public official. The episode has reignited discussions about censorship in Pakistan and the role of cultural exchange. ‘Dacoit’ Actor Adivi Sesh Praises Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’; Says ‘New Experience To See the Pakistani Side of 26/11 Attacks in Film’.

Bilawal Bhutto Welcomed With ‘FA9LA’ Song Amid Ban On ‘Dhurandhar’

On one hand Pakistani politicians are filing FIRs against Dhurandhar, on the other hand they are welcoming Bilawal Bhutto with the banger Dhurandhar song. Pakistanis won’t admit but they are addicted to Indian cinema and songs! pic.twitter.com/BCsqykKSdm — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 17, 2025

Broader Context of Cultural Exchange

The relationship between Pakistan and its neighboring countries, especially regarding cultural products like films and music, has often been complex and fraught with political tensions. While unofficial cultural consumption, particularly through online platforms, remains prevalent, official channels for cultural exchange are frequently subject to bans and restrictions. This incident highlights the ongoing tension between official state policies on cultural content and the realities of modern media consumption, where geographical and political boundaries are increasingly permeable, especially for digital content.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).