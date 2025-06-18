New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday appointed Bosiram Siram as the new president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Nabam Tuki.

"Congress President has appointed Bosiram Siram as the new President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC President Nabam Tuki," the order also said.

