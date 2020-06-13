India News | Brick Kiln Labourers from Other States Leave UP for Homes in 3 Trains

Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) The process of return of labourers from other states employed in the brick kilns in Uttar Pradesh has started with three trains carying them leaving for their native states, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Saturday.

"Three trains with the workers and labourers of other states employed in the brick kilns have left the state and this process will continue," Awasthi said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video.

About 15 other trains will leave soon and as per the directions of the chief minister a total of 200 trains are being arranged for taking them back, he said.

The workers from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh are employed in the state's brick kilns and the government has directed respective district magistrates to ensure that before their return all their dues are cleared by the kiln owners.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,134 New COVID-19 Cases and 57 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 38,958: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

Awasthi said the Uttar Pradesh government has requested the railways for 200 Shramik Special trains for the return of the workers who are willing to go to their native states.

"The chief minister has directed that proper arrangements be made for a dignified return of these workers and labourers," he said.

So far, 1644 trains have arrived in the state bringing its workers back from different parts of the state and two more will come today from Maharashtra and Kerala , Awasthi said.

The work of skill mapping of those returning to the state is continuing, he said.

The chief minister has asked for speeding up the works of the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways and connecting the labourers who have returned to the state with its construction work, Awasthi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)