New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The government has given utmost priority to bridging the gender gap in India by improving women's socio-economic status and increasing their participation in various fields, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur shared this in a written response in the Lok Sabha to a query about India ranking 129 among 146 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index (GGGI).

She said the Global Gender Gap Report is released by the World Economic Forum, a non-government organisation.

"It ranked India at 129 out of 146 countries on its Global Gender Gap Index (GGGI). The Global Gender Gap Report 2023 had ranked India at 127 out of 146 countries and 135 out of 146 countries in 2022," she said.

The government has "given utmost priority to bridge the gender gap in India, by reducing disparity between men and women and by increasing socio-economic status of women and their participation in various fields".

Thakur also listed various government policies for women empowerment.

