New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to produce relevant records on the recognition granted to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) as a national federation.

Justice Sachin Datta passed the direction on May 19 on a petition by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) challenging the Union Sports Ministry's decision of granting recognition to the other body.

The judge ordered that the reply filed by the Centre to the petition be brought on record and said he would hear the matter on May 23. "The relevant records be also produced by the respondents before the court on the next date of hearing," the court ordered.

The recognition to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) was given on April 25, making it eligible for financial grants from the Sports Ministry and autonomy to regulate, promote and develop the sport nationally.

The court issued notice to Centre and IPA on AIPA's petition on May 1.

In its petition, AIPA said it has been in existence since 2008 and actively promoting and developing pickleball in India but the Centre granted recognition to a 138-day-old organisation in violation of the Sports Code.

"It is submitted that the IPA is essentially attempting to indulge in fraudulently usurping the position of a national sports federation for the sport of pickleball having done nothing in support of, or to develop or grow the sport in India," the petition said.

"The inaction of the ministry in considering the application for recognition of the petitioner, and in granting recognition to the IPA smacks of arbitrariness and mala fide. Neither have reasons been supplied, nor has any material been produced to support the recognition or the exemption granted to the IPA," it added.

