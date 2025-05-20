Aligarh, May 20: In a shocking incident, a woman and her brother-in-law lover brutally killed her husband and dumped his body in a forest near Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The murder followed a heated confrontation after the husband reportedly caught them in a compromising situation during Eid. To mislead the police, the 40-year-old woman, Kherunnisha, filed a false missing person complaint claiming her husband had disappeared. However, the truth was uncovered when the victim’s body was recovered, leading to the arrest of both accused.

According to a report by the Times of India, the victim, Mohammad Chaman Khan, 42, worked at a workshop in Gujarat and lived in Tajbagh Colony, Aligarh. During his absence, his wife Kherunnisha started an affair with Mohammad Ali. Their illicit relationship came to light on Eid, when Chaman reportedly caught them together, leading to a confrontation. Enraged over their affair, Chaman barred Ali from visiting his home. Aligarh Shocker: Teacher, Class 8 Student Allegedly Die by Suicide in OYO Hotel After Family Finds Out About Their Relationship in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Following the argument, Kherunnisha and Ali conspired to kill Chaman. On May 6, Ali lured Chaman from his home on the pretext of a phone call and took him to a forest in Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar district as per the report. There, Ali allegedly struck Chaman with bricks, killing him. The accused then dumped the body in the forest to conceal the crime. Aligarh Shocker: 3 Youths Stripped, Brutally Thrashed by Mob for Harassing Schoolgirl, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

After the murder, Kherunnisha filed a missing persons report on May 9, claiming her husband disappeared after receiving a mysterious phone call. Police investigations soon uncovered the truth after the body was recovered by the Dadri police. Both Kherunnisha and Ali were arrested and sent to jail, and a case under multiple sections, including murder and criminal conspiracy, is currently being pursued.

