Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Border Security Force apprehended four people and recovered a pistol with drug money and a drone with heroin in three separate operations along the Punjab border.

On Sunday night, acting on specific input, the BSF troops placed an ambush in a suspected area between the villages Palla Megha and Kilche of Ferozepur, and subsequently apprehended one person with the recovery of one pistol with three live rounds, 45 gms of narcotics, ₹19,480 Indian currency, one mobile and one bike from his possession. The delinquent is a resident of the village Kamlewala, Ferozepur, said the BSF in a press release.

On the Amritsar border, while tracking a drone movement, BSF troops apprehended three suspects from an area adjacent to the village of Mode. Questioning is underway to disclose their motive and find linkages, said the BSF.

In the morning hours on Monday, the BSF troops on duty at the Amritsar border recovered a one DJI Mavic three Classic drone along with a one packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 576 Grams) from a farming field of the village of Nesta.

Earlier this month, the BSF foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts and nabbed three smugglers, recovered heroin and a drone along the Punjab border.

The BSF nabbed one suspected smuggler near Kalsian village, Tarn Taran, with 560 gms of heroin.

In a post on X, BSF had stated, "In the past 24 hours, alert BSF troops, acting on precise intelligence, foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur sectors. In Amritsar, following drone activity near village Rattankhurd, 590 gms of heroin were seized. Another smuggler was nabbed near village Kalsian, Tarn Taran, with 560 gms of heroin. Later, troops recovered 600 gms of heroin near Naushera Dhalla."

"In Ferozepur, after yesterday's major seizure of 9 heroin packets and arrest of 2 smugglers, BSF recovered a drone near Hussainiwala barrage. Separately, 02 suspected smugglers were apprehended near Khalra while attempting to retrieve a drone-dropped consignment. These back-to-back operations reflect the relentless vigilance and commitment of BSF in securing the nation's borders and curbing the narcotics threat," the BSF further shared. (ANI)

