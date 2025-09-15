Kolkata, September 15: The cops of East Midnapore District Police of West Bengal, on Monday, arrested an accused in raping of a lady hospital staff of Panskura Super Speciality Hospital at Panskura in East Midnapore district of West Bengal within the hospital premises during the early hours on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Zahir Abbas, the manager of the same hospital. As per the complaint registered by the victim and her family members, the woman was called by the accused at a particular place within the hospital on Sunday for some duty assignment. Karnataka Minor Gang Rape Case: 8 Arrested in Mangaluru After Alleged Sexual Assault Filmed and Circulated on Social Media.

As she reached the place, which, as per the complaint, was secluded, she was allegedly raped by the accused, who also threatened the victim of dire consequences had she disclosed the matter to anyone. In her complaint, the victim had claimed that this was not the first time that she was sexually assaulted by the accused, and she had remained silent so far out of fear of loss of social prestige. However, on Monday, she finally informed her family members and a close confidant, who advised her to immediately register a police complaint in the matter. Rapper Vedan Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Rapper Hiran Das Murali Appears for Questioning Before Kerala Police in Rape Case.

Accordingly, she registered her complaint in the matter at the local police station. Following this, the accused was arrested. West Bengal had been in the news since last year over several incidents of rape and rape and murder, with the victims in many cases being minors. The most-talked-about case in this matter was the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital within the hospital premises in August last year. Now, the rape of the lady hospital staff at Panskura Super Speciality Hospital within the hospital premises on Sunday has reminded many of the R.G. Kar tragedy.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

