Imphal, September 15: The Manipur government has declared all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, closed on Tuesday in view of heavy rains and flash floods in the Imphal valley and other parts of the state, officials said on Monday. Director, University and Higher Education Department L. Radhakanta in a notification said that in view of the prevailing weather condition in Manipur causing floods and landslides in different parts of the state, all colleges and universities and all such higher educational institutions under the state and Central government would remain closed on September 16.

In a separate notification, Director, Education (School) Department, Bhogendra Meitei said that in view of the prevailing weather conditions in the state leading to incidents of floods and landslides across various districts all government, private and government aided schools would remain closed on Tuesday. Disaster management officials said that two major rivers -- Iril and Wangjing -- breached embankments in different parts of Imphal valley on Sunday night causing flooding of large agricultural lands and residential localities. PM Modi Manipur Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts With Locals in Churachandpur, Children Gift Him Portrait (Watch Videos).

As per the latest reports, the Iril river flooded huge crop land, human habitations, roads and bridges in Imphal East district while the Wangjing river was also flowing above the danger level inundating several areas in Thoubal district. The relief camp set up at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was also badly waterlogged. Many villages in Imphal East and Thoubal districts were cut off by road communication after an iron bridge at Yairipok, built across the Thoubal river, was swept away by the flood water. Manipur Fire and Emergency Services teams have rescued over 100 stranded people and taken them to relief centres at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East. Justice M Sundar Takes Oath As 10th Chief Justice of Manipur High Court (Watch Video).

The residence of Congress Manipur state president Keisham Meghachandra Singh at Wangkhem in Thoubal district was also flooded. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted more rainfall over the next two days. District authorities have warned of further breaches and urged people not to cross flooded rivers or walk through flowing waters. For Manipur, the floods are more than a natural disaster in recent years. They are another wound on a society already devastated by ethnic unrest, testing the resilience of its people and straining the state’s fragile relief mechanisms.

