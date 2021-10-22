Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], October 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered three packets of contraband item (packed inside a big packet), suspected to be heroin of approximate weight 3.2 KG, along with a string of approximately 100 metres.

Items were found in the paddy fields, ahead of the Border Security Fence in the area of responsibility of 103 Battalion BSF, Ferozepur sector.

In dedicated efforts against drugs, BSF is efficiently curbing the efforts made by smugglers to carry out their nefarious activities. (ANI)

