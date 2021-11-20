New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 3 to 5 kg concealed along the roadside in Odisha's Koraput district, said the BSF on Saturday.

The IED was recovered by BSF's 151 Battalion on Friday around 8.30 am based on specific intelligence, the force added.

"The explosive was concealed along under construction roadside near Pujhariput chowk on Ramagiri Gupteshwar road which is approximately five km from Company Operating Base (COB) Ramagiri in Koraput district," stated the BSF.

"Bomb Disposal Squad and explosive checking dog confirmed an IED found concealed and placed on the pavement of under-construction roadside near Pujariput chowk."

The IED has been successfully defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad, it further said. (ANI)

