BSF troops celebrate Holi along with their families in Amrtisar (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted at the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar celebrated Holi with their families on Friday.

BSF DIG Sachindra Singh Chandel assured that the jawans are patrolling the borders to let the country celebrate the festival of colours with joy.

"Every festival is celebrated by BSF with full enthusiasm and joy... You can see the enthusiasm of our jawans... We want to tell our countrymen that we are deployed on the border to keep you safe so you can celebrate every festival comfortably...," Chandel told ANI

Earlier in the day, BSF personnel deployed at Border Outposts (BOPs) along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Darjeeling district celebrated Holi.

Inspector General Suryakant Sharma extended best wishes to the BSF personnel and their families.

"...All the personnel here are involved in the security of the country; I extend my best wishes to them and their family... I know their families are a thousand miles apart, but the entire country is with them...", Sharma told ANI.

While, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The security forces celebrated the festival by applying colours and dancing with each other.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi on X.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X. (ANI)

