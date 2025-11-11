Voters display their inked fingers after casting their votes in Ghatsila Assembly by-election in Jamshedpur (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Even as Bihar votes in the second phase of assembly elections 8 assembly segments in 7 states and the union teritory of Jammu and Kashmir are also seeing bypolls for vacant seat.

In JK, a turnout of 34.47 per cent was recorded in Nagrota, while Budgam recorded a turnout of 21.74 per cent upto 11 am on Tuesday.

Odisha's Nuapada assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 32.51 per cent, while Anta in Rajasthan also recorded a healthy turnout of 28.74 per cent.

Punjab's Tarn Taran recorded 23.35 per cent voter turnout, while Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency recorded a voter turnout of 20.76 per cent.

Voting for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across six States and one Union Territory began on Tuesday morning, as voters turned out to elect new representatives.

The counting of votes is set to take place on November 14, along with the Bihar Assembly Elections.

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the bye-elections was held in Budgam following Omar Abdullah's resignation from the constituency. Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

Nagrota seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. Rana passed away within a fortnight of taking the oath.

The bypoll to the Anta assembly constituency in the Baran district of Rajasthan was necessitated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified after being convicted in a 2005 case.

The bypoll in Jharkhand's Ghatsila was necessitated after the demise of Ramdas Soren, who was the JMM MLA. Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren passed away in August after being treated in Delhi for injuries from a fall.

The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana.

In Tarn Taran in Punjab, the seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June this year.

The bypoll in Nuapada in Odisha was necessitated following the vacancy in the Assembly seat after the passing away of BJD's Rajendra Dholakia. (ANI)

