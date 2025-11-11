Mumbai, November 11: A deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening claimed nine lives and injured over a dozen people. The white Hyundai i20 car involved in the blast was reportedly driven by Dr Umar Mohammad, who is suspected to have carried out a suicide attack. Security agencies have detained his mother and brothers in Jammu and Kashmir for questioning.

CCTV video shows the car parked near the Red Fort for nearly three hours, with the driver remaining inside the entire time. Around 6:52 p.m., the vehicle moved toward the traffic signal near the Metro Station and exploded moments later. Delhi Blast: Preliminary Probe Suggests Red Fort Blast Was Hurried Move After Module Bust in Faridabad; Hyundai i20 Car Was Packed With Explosives, Confirm Investigators.

1st Pic of Delhi Blast Suspect Umar Mohammad Surfaces

🚨The car owner of Delhi Red Fort Blast has been identified as Dr. Mohammad Umar, a Pulwama-based doctor Police confirm his charred body has been recovered from the blast site near Delhi’s Red Fort and sent for DNA testing CCTV shows Umar driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded… pic.twitter.com/23zU6num65 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 11, 2025

Who Is Umar Mohammad?

Born in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on 24 February 1989, Umar Mohammad was a doctor at the Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad. He was allegedly a close aide of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Mujammil Shakil, the two doctors who were arrested on Monday in the investigations into a new "white collar" terror module busted by the police teams of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

According to an NDTV report, Dr Umar Mohammad fled Faridabad after learning that investigators had arrested two key members of his terror network and seized nearly 2,900 kg of suspected explosives. In a state of panic, he allegedly detonated the car near Delhi’s Red Fort, causing a massive explosion that killed nine people. Delhi Blast: CCTV Video Footage Shows Lone Suspect, Hyundai i20 Car Parked for 3 Hours Before Explosion Near Red Fort.

Investigators believe Umar and his associates used ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO) with a detonator to execute the attack in the crowded area. Official documents reviewed by NDTV Profit show Umar’s MBBS registration lists him as the son of Nabi Bhat from Koil village in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Medical Council records indicate he completed his MBBS in January 2017.

