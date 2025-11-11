Mumbai, November 11: On Sunday, November 9, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched a new Aadhaar app, which has been designed to let citizens securely store their Aadhaar card and share it when needed. The new Aadhaar app comes with features such as face authentication, biometric lock, and QR sharing. "Experience a smarter way to carry your digital identity," UIDAI said. UIDAI further said that the new Aadhaar App will offer enhanced security, easy access, and a completely paperless experience.

The newly launched Aadhaar app will allow citizens to access all their Aadhaar details on their smartphones and then share the data in a verifiable credential format. In the new UIDAI app, one can see their QR code and share or scan any other Aadhaar QR code. The app will also allow users to check details of recent transactions, authorised history and whether their Aadhaar status is active or not. It is worth noting that the new Aadhaar app can be downloaded from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. Is Aadhaar on List of Documents Required During SIR Exercise? CEC Gyanesh Kumar Says Aadhaar Card Not Proof of Citizenship or Date of Birth, Can Be Used as Identity Proof.

UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App

Experience a smarter way to carry your digital identity! The new Aadhaar App offers enhanced security, easy access, and a completely paperless experience — anytime, anywhere. Download now! Android: https://t.co/f6QEuG8cs0 iOS: https://t.co/RUuBvLwvsQ#Aadhaar #UIDAI… pic.twitter.com/gOwI6jH6Lu — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 9, 2025

What Are the Features of New Aadhaar App?

Multi-Profile Management

An Aadhaar holder can include profiles of up to five people in their profile section. This will help people manage household identities at their fingertips.

Biometric Locking and Unlocking

The new Aadhaar app will allow Aadhaar holders to activate biometric authentication to lock their Aadhaar data. When enabled, biometrics will remain locked until the Aadhaar holder temporarily unlocks or disables the system.

Updation of Profile:

The new Aadhaar app will display updated Aadhaar profile data following a successful update request.

QR Code Verification:

Aadhaar holders using the new Aadhaar app can generate and scan Aadhaar QR codes for quick, paperless verification at banks, government offices, and service centres.

Offline Access

The new Aadhaar app will help an individual to scan the QR code on their Aadhaar card for offline verification. A user can also view their saved Aadhaar details without an internet connection after the initial setup. However, online access allows users to use the full functionality of the app.

Usage History Monitoring

The newly launched Aadhaar app will allow an individual to track when, where, and how their Aadhaar was used through the app's built-in activity log for added security. Aadhaar Reforms Announced: UIDAI Rolls Out Aadhaar Update System With Revised Service Fee Structure, Digital KYC and More; Check Details.

How To Download the New Aadhaar App and Register

Download the app from the official sources mentioned in the social media post of UIDAI

Once downloaded, the app will ask you to send an SMS from your Aadhaar-registered mobile number

After verification, complete face authentication when requested

Now set a six-digit numeric password for security

Your Aadhaar profiles can be downloaded only on devices which have the registered mobile number

It must be noted that only one Aadhaar profile can be activated per device at a time.

Creation of a profile on another device will deactivate and delete the profile from the previous device

That said, it's important to know how the new Aadhaar app differs from mAadhaar. Earlier, the mAadhaar app functioned solely as a mobile application; however, the UIDAI has not clarified the differences between the mAadhaar app and the new Aadhaar app. UIDAI said that the new Aadhaar app is smarter, safer and paperless.

