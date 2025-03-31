New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Another Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report will be presented in the Delhi assembly on the "Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles" on April 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to present the CAG report in the House.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a discussion on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), alleged that DTC suffered a loss of Rs 70,471 crore under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"They turned a profitable department into a loss-making one. DTC suffered a loss of Rs 70,471 crore. There was an operational loss of Rs 14,198 crore. Buses were run on only 468 routes out of 814. Money was spent only on advertisements. Even the Rs 233 crore received from the Centre was not spent. There used to be 4344 buses, but during their tenure, the number reduced to 3937," Delhi CM said.

She further alleged that IDFC, a DTC partner agency, had advised the Delhi government to purchase its shares.

"They did not accept and IDFC sold the shares worth 95 crores to a private company for just 10 crores. Did the government not have even 10 crores? Today, the value of DTC is only 20 crores. They crippled DTC. Today 4 thousand bus drivers are being paid salaries without work because there are no buses," she said.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the CAG report should be sent to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"We will not only bring DTC into profit but will also make DTC a revenue generator. We will issue cards for free travel to women. Today, there is no data on how many women are travelling for free," she added.

The House held a detailed discussion on the CAG report concerning the "Functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)," with several members expressing concerns in this regard.

The CAG audit covers the period from 2015-2016 to 2021-2022. This report highlights serious irregularities in the functioning of DTC. The CAG report suggests that due to the government's mismanagement and negligence, crores of rupees from Delhi taxpayers have been wasted.

This report is now being referred to the Committee on Government Undertakings with instructions to submit its report within three months. Additionally, the Transport Department and DTC must submit their Action Taken Note to the Legislative Secretariat within one month from now. (ANI)

