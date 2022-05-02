Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority (SALSA) to take necessary action in two weeks on the "communication" sent by the government for awarding compensation in five cases of rape, gangrape and attempt to rape.

The five cases have been reported from Moynaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Netra in South 24 Parganas, Namkhana in South 24 Parganas, Shantiniketan in Birbhum and Pingla in Paschim Medinipur.

Two PILs have been filed seeking a court-monitored probe into the cases or investigation by any independent agency.

Submitting that a girl in Moynaguri died after setting herself on fire, following alleged threats to withdraw attempt-to-rape complaint by conduits of the accused, the petitioners in the PIL prayed for transfer of the case to the CBI from the state police.

The state counsel told the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj that in all these five incidents, communication had been sent to SALSA or District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to take action for award recompense under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

"The officer-in-charge of the DLSA/SALSA is expected to take expeditious action on the communication so received by them” and to do the needful in accordance with the scheme, preferably within two weeks, the bench directed.

The counsel for the petitioners prayed for permission to file certain additional material in connection with the Maynaguri case.

She submitted that she would place it on record along with appropriate affidavit during the course of hearing.

The court directed that the matter would be taken up on May 4.

