Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) The three wings of the Bar at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday objected to a proposal by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for consideration of lawyers practising at the apex court for appointment as judges of high courts, and urged the Chief Justice of India to reject the proposition.

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association, Bar Library Club and the Incorporated Law Society in a joint resolution expressed their opposition to the proposal of the SCBA, representatives of associations said here.

Members of the three bars "unanimously resolved to strongly oppose the proposal put forward by the SCBA," the resolution said.

The three bars jointly wrote to the Chief Justice of India requesting him to reject the proposal of the SCBA and withdraw any instruction, if given, on the basis of it.

The SCBA has proposed that it should be allowed to recommend names of advocates practising in the Supreme Court for appointment as judges of high courts and that the chief justice of the high courts would consider such recommendations.

The bars claimed that the proposal is in contravention of Article 217(2) of the Constitution, which deals with appointment of judges in high courts.

"An advocate practising at Hon'ble Supreme Court is not an advocate of the high court and is not qualified for appointment as a judge of the high court under the constitutional provision," they said.

The bars also claimed that the proposal is contrary to constitutional convention, maintaining that the process for appointment of a judge of a high court is to be initiated by the chief justice of the high court concerned.

Holding that the selection is made by the chief justice in consultation with two seniormost judges of the concerned high court, they said, "views of any association of advocates are not involved in this process".

