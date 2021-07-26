Kancheepuram (TN), Jul 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday called for measures to take forward the visionary projects of Kanchi Shankaracharya Sri Jayendra Saraswathi, aimed at uplifting India and Indian culture, as a homage to the seer's contribution to society.

Describing the Acharya as "an epitome of modesty and simplicity," the governor said his calmness and silence attracted millions to him.

"The tallest intellectuals, the mightiest leaders and the most respected men and women from all walks of life queued up for his darshan and to hear his profound words," Purohit said, paying rich tributes.

Presiding over the 87th Jayanthi celebration of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi at Orikkai here, Purohit said even his detractors were silenced by the power of the pontiff's intellect and the radiance of his divinity.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu participated as chief guest through video conference.

"It will not be incorrect to say that the (Kanchi) Math attained great heights under his stewardship," Purohit said.

His entire life was devoted to the service of humanity, Dharm and goodness, transcending divisions such as religion, race, money, caste etc.

"Indeed his holiness pujyasri Jayendra Saraswathi Sankarachariya Swamigal will always be remembered as the great soul who brought relief, happiness, and most importantly spirituality to crore of lives," Purohit said.

"As a homage to his enormous sacrifice, let us all take a pledge to carry forward his visionary projects, which were aimed at uplifting India and Indian culture," he said and announced contributing Rs one crore from the Governors discretionary fund to Shri Sankara Kripa Educational and Medical Trust, for establishing Cath Lab in the district.

Stating that he was fortunate to have the blessings of the 69th Shankaracharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, three years ago, the governor said though "we miss his physical presence, his divine presence is there for one and all to feel."

"He was a unique saint who on one hand offered heights of spiritual bliss to the devout, and on the other delved into the needs of society right from good educational institutions to medical centres and hospitals."

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam under the guidance and blessings of Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami has been rendering great and kind services to the society in the areas of education and healthcare, in addition to its spiritual activities and contribution to the preservation of our culture and heritage, he said.

