Nagpur, Jun 26 (PTI) A case of negligent conduct has been registered against the driver of a truck carrying detonators for leaving the vehicle unattended on the road, city police said on Saturday.

After receiving information that a truck `laden with explosives' has been abandoned on Wardha Road flyover here, a team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad rushed to the spot on Friday night, an official said.

Inquiries revealed that the truck was carrying a consignment of detonators sent by Hyderabad-based Premier Explosives company to Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh.

As it developed a snag, the driver parked it on the flyover and left to look for a mechanic. He returned to the vehicle after summoned by the ATS.

A case under IPC section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosives) was registered against him and the truck was seized, the official said.

