Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has condoled the loss of lives in the recent Delhi car blast near the historic red fort, saying that the "terror attack against innocent Indians" will be given a befitting reply while cautioning against "radical political parties" who threaten the development of the nation by using terror and violence.

"It is a very sad day for the families of those who have lost their loved ones and my condolences to them on behalf of every BJP worker and every Malayali. This is an act of terror against India and innocent Indians because this was done in a busy area. Our PM and Home Minister have said very clearly that they will investigate who is behind this and get to the bottom of this. Those who are behind this will suffer the consequences," he said on Tuesday.

Slamming "certain political parties" for supporting radical ideologies, the BJP leader claimed that the blast is a message that people should stay away from radicalism and supporting parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

"There is a cautionary message here to those who practice that kind of politics, especially in my state, where there are leaders who allow Hamas to come here and preach radicalism to our youth. There are people who are in political alliances with radical political parties and organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI... We must be very careful that our country is not threatened and attacked by those who hate our development and are determined to use terror and violence to slow down our growth and slow down our progress," he said.

The BJP leader's statement was in reference to the Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of Jamat-e-Islami Hind organising program in 2023 where a Hamas leader gave a virtual address at an event in Kerala. The event was organised to discuss the Israel-Gaza war.

Meanwhile, the threads of Delhi blast are linked to objectionable posters in the Nowgam area of Srinagar for which an FIR was registered on October 19, sources have said. Security forces also took strong action to bust inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed module linked to the terror plot.

During the investigation of this case, two arrests were made from Shopian and Ganderbal between October 20 and 27 and on November 5, a medical practitioner Dr Adil was apprehended from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the names of other persons involved in this module. Subsequently, Dr Muzammil, a doctor from Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was arrested, the sources said.

According to CCTV footage, the car in which the Red Fort explosion occurred was being driven by Umar, a member of this module. The explosion was caused by the same type of material stockpiled in Faridabad, from where nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives were seized, the sources said.

Delhi Police and other security agencies rushed to the site following the explosion. Home Minister Amit Shah immediately directed NSG, NIA, and forensic teams to reach the location. The injured were promptly taken to the nearest hospital and the ownership of the vehicle used in the blast was confirmed.

Essential DNA, explosive, and other samples have been collected from the site and sent for forensic examination. The explosion probe has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency. (ANI)

