New York, November 12: A Detroit high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly attempting to pay a minor USD 60 for oral sex. However, the accused teacher's incriminating act came to the fore when the minor he was talking to turned out to be an undercover agent.

According to ClickOnDetroit, 31-year-old Jacob Suder, a teacher at Mumford High School, was arrested in Toledo, Ohio, after being directed to a parking lot as part of an undercover sting. Investigators say Suder had been communicating online with someone he believed to be underage, offering USD 60 for a sex act. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

Teacher Arrested for Alleged Attempt To Pay Minor for Sex Act

Court documents reveal that when the undercover agent posing as the minor declined his proposition, Suder allegedly responded, “I would never want you to do anything you don’t want to do.” He was taken into custody and charged in Ohio with agreeing to pay a minor to engage in sexual activity. Suder was arraigned on November 7 and released on a USD 15,000 bond.

In a statement, the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) confirmed Suder’s arrest and said he has been placed on administrative leave pending both internal and criminal investigations. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

“The District was recently informed that a Mumford teacher was taken into police custody in Ohio related to an alleged sexual solicitation of a minor,” the statement read. “The teacher is not permitted on DPSCD property. We are unaware of any other alleged victims associated with the school, but will investigate to ensure that is the case.” Parents and staff at Mumford High School have been notified of the situation.

