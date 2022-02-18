New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The CBI has arrested AAP municipal councillor Geeta Rawat for allegedly accepting bribe for permitting to lay the roof of a building, officials said on Friday.

The central probe agency booked Rawat, municipal councillor, Ward 10-E, East Delhi Municipal Council (EDMC), and an unidentified person on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for extending him a favour to lay the roof of his building in an unhindered manner, they said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Arrest Those Creating Ruckus in Schools, Colleges, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

After getting the inputs, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap and arrested a vendor operating near Rawat's office who was allegedly acting at her behest, they said.

"The complainant on the specific directions of the accused handed over the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 to a vendor (operating near office of the said councillor) and the same was recovered from him. Both the accused were caught. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

Also Read | NSE Scam: Who is Chitra Ramkrishna? All You Need to Know About the Former Boss of India's Top Bourse And The Controversy Surrounding Her.

"Both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court in Delhi," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)