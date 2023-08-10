New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Chief Sanitary Inspector in Chandigarh and a Health Supervisor in a bribery case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chander Mohan, Chief Sanitary Inspector, UT, Chandigarh and Sandeep Dhankhar, Health Supervisor.

A case was registered on a complaint against a Chief Sanitary Inspector of Chandigarh (UT). It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe in lieu of reinstating the complainant who had been removed from the post of Sanitary Inspector (contract basis) as he was not able to attend office due to an accident.

CBI laid a trap and caught the CSI and Health Supervisor while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 Lakh. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

Both the arrested accused were produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Chandigarh and were remanded to 14 days of Judicial Custody. (ANI)

