Kolkata, August 10: Controversy erupted in Jadavpur University here after the body of a first-year student was found in front of the hostel building on Thursday, and the family alleging that he was ragged by seniors. Police identified the deceased as Swapnadip Kundu, a first-year student of Bengali Honours and suspected that he died after falling from the balcony.

However, mystery shrouds the death of the student after an allegation of ragging was made by the family members of the deceased student. His family members have reportedly informed the police and the university authorities that the deceased student talked to them late Wednesday evening and complained about being a victim of ragging by some senior students of the same university.

His parents were also slated to come to Kolkata on Thursday to enquire and settle things for the deceased student. Besides the police probe, the university authorities have also decided to conduct its own inquiry into the matter. A committee consisting of the university teachers from various departments along with representatives from the different students' councils, has been constituted for that purpose.

The said committee headed by the science department dean of JU, Subinoy Chakraborty is supposed to complete the internal probe within 15 days and submit a report on this count to the university authorities. The officials of the homicide department of Kolkata Police have already taken up the probe. A number of students residing at the same students’ hostel have come under their scanner.

