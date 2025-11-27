Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] November 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested an accountant member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Jaipur, in connection with an investigation into an organised network allegedly involved in settling pending appeals at the ITAT bench.

On November 26, during searches conducted at his residence in Jaipur, cash of ₹20 lakh, along with incriminating documents, was seized. Following the arrest, he was produced before the court on 27 November 2025, which granted police remand until 1 December 2025.

In continuation of the operation over the past three days, the CBI has seized more than ₹1.30 crore in cash, along with transaction records, property documents, and other incriminating materials pointing to the existence of an organised syndicate.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a major corruption scandal involving officials of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Jaipur. Based on source information, the CBI has arrested an advocate, a Judicial Member, an Assistant Registrar, and others for allegedly indulging in corrupt activities, including taking bribes to settle appeals pending in the ITAT bench in favour of appellants.

The CBI registered the instant case on Tuesday against the accused Advocate ITAT and others, including the Member and Assistant Registrar, ITAT, Jaipur.

