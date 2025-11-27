School Assembly News Headlines Today, 28 November 2025: Reading news headlines during the school’s morning assembly is a great practice that helps students stay informed about major national and international developments in one go. This routine of going through the school assembly news headlines nurtures curiosity and awareness about happenings in politics, science, sports, business, and culture. Consistent exposure to current affairs strengthens students’ general knowledge, sharpens their perspectives, and enables them to participate more confidently in discussions and classroom conversations. Here are today’s key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for the morning assembly on November 28, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

New Labour Codes: Kerala Not to Implement Labour Codes, Says Minister V Sivankutty

INR 20,000 Crore Projects Under NHAI Sanctioned for Gujarat, Says Nitin Gadkari

Operation ‘CyberHawk’: Illegal Mobile Manufacturing Racket Busted in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 5 Held, Over 1800 Phones Seized

'Court Should Not Be Made a Medium for Political Battles': Former CJI BR Gavai on ‘Vote Chori’ Row

on ‘Vote Chori’ Row ‘Word Power Is World Power’: DK Shivakumar’s Cryptic X Post Heats Up Karnataka Power Tussle Amid Mallikarjun Kharge’s Move to Contain Crisis

International News For School Assembly

Hong Kong Tai Po Apartment Fire: Death Toll in Wang Fuk Court Building Blaze Rises to 55, Rescue Operation Underway

Imran Khan Health News: KP CM Sohail Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf Supporters Gather Outside Adiala Jail Amid Concerns Over PTI Founder’s Health

Indonesia Floods: Landslides and Deluge Kill 34 In North Sumatra Province; Rescue Hampered

Saudi Arabia Tightens Corporate Dress Rules, Bars Tight Clothing for Women and Mandates Thobes for Saudi Men, Suits for Expats

Sports News For School Assembly

Priyanka Chopra Applauds India’s Women Sports Stars for Making the Nation Proud

Amelia Kerr Secured by Mumbai Indians for INR 3 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma & Sophie Ecclestone Reclaimed by UPW, Amelia Kerr Retained by MI, Sophie Devine to GG And More from Women’s Premier League Mega Event

Rohit Sharma Reclaims No 1 Spot in Latest ICC ODI Rankings Ahead of IND vs SA 2025 ODI Series

Entertainment News For School Assembly

‘Dharam Paaji Was Real Essence of Punjab’: Badshah Remembers Late Dharmendra, Pays Tribute on Indian Idol 16

Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Deol Family To Host ‘Celebration of Life’ in Mumbai

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol 1 Review: End Is Near for Netflix’s Biggest Saga and It Is Still Entertaining in Its Imperfect Form! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Business News For School Assembly

House Price Index up 2.2 pc annually in Q2: RBI

Bank unions pitch for regular jobs rather than contractual ones

LG Electronics India rejigs leadership to drive post-IPO growth

India's equity markets scale new highs after 14 months on growth optimism

Staying aware of the latest news and events is essential for the overall development of students. These headlines are thoughtfully selected to provide a brief snapshot of key updates. Regular interaction with news and current affairs keeps students informed about major happenings in India and around the world, helping them grow into knowledgeable, conscious, and responsible individuals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2025 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).