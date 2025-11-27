New Delhi, November 27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Aspirants aiming to qualify for teaching positions across government and private schools can now submit their applications through the official CTET website. The application window opened on 27 November 2025 and will remain active until 18 December 2025, with both form submission and fee payment strictly required before 11:59 PM on the closing date.

The CTET February 2026 examination will be conducted on 8 February 2026 (Sunday) in two shifts. Paper-II will take place in the morning from 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon, while Paper-I is scheduled for the evening session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Assam HSLC, HS Board Exam 2026 Dates: Class 10 and 12 Board Exams To Begin in February Next Year, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Check Dates Here.

CTET February 2026: Important Dates

Start of Online Application: 27 November 2025

Last Date to Submit Application: 18 December 2025 (before 11:59 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: 18 December 2025 (before 11:59 PM)

Date of Examination: 8 February 2026

Paper-II (Morning Shift): 9:30 AM – 12:00 Noon

Paper-I (Evening Shift): 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM

How to Apply for CTET February 2026

Candidates must visit the official CTET portal (ctet.nic.in) and click on the “Apply Online” link. They must begin by filling the authentication form with basic details such as state, identification type, name, date of birth, and gender. Once submitted, the system generates an Application/Registration Number, which should be stored safely. Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: BSEB To Release Dummy Admit Card of Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Examination Today at deledbihar.com, Know Steps To Download.

Next, candidates need to complete the full online application form, entering personal information, academic qualifications, and contact details. They must also create a secure password containing 8–13 characters, including uppercase, lowercase, numeric, and special symbols.

Document Upload & Fee Details

Applicants must upload scanned images of their photograph (10–100 KB) and signature (3–30 KB) in JPG/JPEG format. The examination fee can be paid through debit/credit card or net banking.

General/OBC (NCL): INR 1,000 for one paper; INR 1,200 for both

SC/ST/Differently Abled: INR 500 for one paper; INR 600 for both

After successful submission and payment, candidates should download the Confirmation Page, which serves as official proof of application completion.

