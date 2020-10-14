New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Sub Inspector and a Head Constable in a bribery case.

Both police officials were posted at Ghazipur police station in Delhi.

"A case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in lieu of conducting verification for Arms License of the complainant," CBI said in an official release.

CBI said that it was further alleged that the Sub Inspector and Head Constable conspired and then negotiated and settled the bribe for Rs 10,000.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the Sub Inspector while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 Subsequently, the Head Constable was also arrested," it stated.

The investigation agency also conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the accused located in Delhi. (ANI)

